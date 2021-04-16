HARRISBURG — Clearfield County reported 47 additional cases of COVID-19 and one more death, according to the state Department of Health on Friday.
In the tri-county region, Elk County reported 14 new cases, while Jefferson County reported nine cases and one death.
Blair County reported 83 new cases while Centre County reported 63 new cases and two deaths. Cambria County reported an additional 47 cases.
The total number of cases in Clearfield County and surrounding areas are listed below.
- Blair — 11,821 cases and 317 deaths
- Cambria — 13,003 cases and 412 deaths
- Centre — 15,591 cases and 215 deaths
- Clearfield — 7,761 cases and 132 deaths
- Elk — 2,730 cases and 38 deaths
- Jefferson — 3,133 cases and 94 deaths
DOH on Friday confirmed there were 5,650 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,098,502.
There are 2,577 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 572 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day is about 3,700 lower than it was at the peak on Dec. 25. The current 14-day average is also below what it was at the height of the spring peak on May 3, 2020. However, the moving average of number of hospitalized patients has started to increase.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of April 2 stood at 9.5%.
As of 11:59 p.m. Thursday, there were 56 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 25,622 deaths attributed to COVID-19.