HARRISBURG — Clearfield County reported an additional 46 cases of COVID-19 on Friday, according to the state Department of Health.
Elk County reported 13 new cases and Jefferson County reported five.
Centre county reported 62 new cases, while Cambria and Blair counties had 29 and 16 cases, respectively. Blair County reported one new death.
The total number of cases in Clearfield County and surrounding areas are listed below.
- Blair — 11,196 cases and 314 deaths
- Cambria —12,325 cases and 406 deaths
- Centre — 14,683 cases and 213 deaths
- Clearfield — 7,276 cases and 129 deaths
- Elk — 2,576 cases and 37 deaths
- Jefferson — 2,998 cases and 91 deaths
DOH on Friday confirmed there were 4,656 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,033,406.
There are 2,127 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 435 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day is about 4,300 lower than it was at the peak on Dec. 25. The current 14-day average is also below what it was at the height of the spring peak on May 3, 2020. However, the moving average of number of hospitalized patients has started to increase.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of March 19 stood at 7.6%.
As of 11:59 p.m. Thursday, April 1, there were 28 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 25,148 deaths attributed to COVID-19.