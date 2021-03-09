HARRISBURG — Clearfield County reported 45 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday and no deaths, according to the state Department of Health.
Elk County and Jefferson County each reported seven new cases.
Cambria County reported 49 cases, Blair County reported 23 new cases and Centre County reported four.
The total number of cases in Clearfield County and surrounding areas are listed below.
- Blair — 10,741 cases and 305 deaths
- Cambria — 11,875 cases and 396 deaths
- Centre — 13,177 cases and 213 deaths
- Clearfield — 6,495 cases and 117 deaths
- Elk — 2,358 cases and 36 deaths
- Jefferson — 2,842 cases and 90 deaths
DOH on Tuesday confirmed there were 2,975 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 953,136.
There are 1,502 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 303 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day is about 4,300 lower than it was at the peak on Dec. 25. However, the current 14-day average is now also below what it was at the height of the spring peak on May 3, 2020.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of Feb. 26 stood at 5.7%.
As of Monday, March 8, there were 40 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 24,396 deaths attributed to COVID-19.