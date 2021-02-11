HARRISBURG — Clearfield County reported 44 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, according to the state Department of Health.
Jefferson County reported 12 new cases and Elk County reported three cases. None of the counties in the tri-county area reported any deaths.
Centre County reported an increase of 74 cases and one death, Cambria County reported 59 cases and two deaths, and Blair County reported 29 cases and one death.
The total number of cases in Clearfield County and surrounding areas are listed below.
- Blair — 10,321 cases and 284
- Cambria — 11,238 cases and 378 deaths
- Centre — 12,074 cases and 203 deaths
- Clearfield — 5,929 cases and 110 deaths
- Elk — 2,236 cases and 34 deaths
- Jefferson — 2,677 cases and 82 deaths
DOH on Thursday confirmed there were 3,978 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 884,269.
There are 2,789 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 569 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 2,700 since the end of September.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of Jan. 29 stood at 8.6%.
As of Feb. 10 there were 115 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 22,860 deaths attributed to COVID-19.