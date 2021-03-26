HARRISBURG — Clearfield County reported an additional 43 cases COVID-19 on Friday with no deaths, according to the state Department of Health.
Elk County reported 15 additional cases and one death, while Jefferson County reported nine cases.
Centre County added 89 new cases, Blair County reported 34 cases and Cambria County reported 16 cases and one additional death.
The total number of cases in Clearfield County and surrounding areas are listed below.
- Blair — 11,031 cases and 312 deaths
- Cambria — 12,148 cases and 403 deaths
- Centre — 14,225 cases and 213 deaths
- Clearfield — 6,992 cases and 128 deaths
- Elk — 2,498 cases and 37 deaths
- Jefferson — 2,947 cases and 91 deaths
DOH on Friday confirmed there were 4,927 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,005,167.
There are 1,717 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 358 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day is about 4,500 lower than it was at the peak on Dec. 25. The current 14-day average is also below what it was at the height of the spring peak on May 3, 2020. However, the moving average of number of hospitalized patients has started to increase again.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of March 12 stood at 6.5%.
As of 11:59 p.m. Thursday, March 25, there were 36 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 24,953 deaths attributed to COVID-19.