HARRISBURG — Clearfield County reported 41 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday and no coronavirus-related deaths, according to the state Department of Health.
In the tri-county region, Jefferson County reported 15 new cases and one death, while Elk County reported 11 new cases.
Centre County reported an increase of 97 cases, Cambria County reported 66 new cases and two deaths, and Blair County reported 30 new cases.
The total number of cases in Clearfield County and surrounding areas are listed below.
- Blair — 11,738 cases and 317 deaths
- Cambria — 12,956 cases and 412 deaths
- Centre — 15,528 cases and 213 deaths
- Clearfield — 7,714 cases and 131 deaths
- Elk — 2,716 cases and 38 deaths
- Jefferson — 3,124 cases and 93 deaths
DOH on Thursday confirmed there were 5,060 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,092,852. Note the lab that began submitting data to the department this week is still getting caught up and submitted an additional 307 positive antigen test results that were collected more than four days ago.
There are 2,580 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 542 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day is about 3,700 lower than it was at the peak on Dec. 25. The current 14-day average is also below what it was at the height of the spring peak on May 3, 2020. However, the moving average of number of hospitalized patients has started to increase.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of April 2 stood at 9.5%.
As of April 14, there were 44 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 25,566 deaths attributed to COVID-19.