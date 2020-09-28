HARRISBURG — Clearfield County reported four additional COVID-19 cases on Monday, a combined total for Sunday and Monday according to the state Department of Health.
Centre County reported an increase of 88 new cases, Blair reported 12, and Cambria reported seven. Elk and Jefferson counties each reported one additional case.
The number of total cases in Clearfield County and surrounding areas are listed below:
- Blair — 679 cases and 18 death
- Cambria — 574 cases and 77 deaths
- Centre — 2,481cases and 11 deaths
- Clearfield — 323 cases and 5 deaths
- Elk— 72 cases and 2 deaths
- Jefferson — 113 cases and 3 deaths
DOH on Monday there were 676 new cases, in addition to 918 new cases reported on Sunday, Sept. 27 for a two-day total of 1,594 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 156,826. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.
The number of tests administered within the last seven days between Sept. 21 and Sept. 27 is 193,277 with 5,572 positive cases. There were 19,538 test results reported to the department through Sept. 27. These results represent the total number of tests administered.
There were six new deaths reported Sunday, Sept. 27, and one new death reported for Monday, Sept. 28 for a total of 8,107 deaths attributed to COVID-19.