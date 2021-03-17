HARRISBURG — Clearfield County added 39 cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday according to the state Department of Health.
Elk County added five new cases and Jefferson County added 11 new cases. There were no additional coronavirus-related deaths reported in the tri-county region.
Blair County added 12 new cases and one additional death. Cambria County added 15 new cases and Centre County added 78.
The total number of cases in Clearfield County and surrounding areas are listed below:
- Blair — 10,842 cases and 308 deaths
- Cambria — 11,996 cases and 403 deaths
- Centre — 13,563 cases and 214 deaths
- Clearfield — 6,720 cases and 122 deaths
- Elk — 2,381 cases and 36 deaths
- Jefferson — 2,880 cases and 90 deaths
DOH on Wednesdsay confirmed there were 3,004 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 973,721.
There are 1,489 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 280 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day is about 4,500 lower than it was at the peak on Dec. 25. However, the current 14-day average is now also below what it was at the height of the spring peak on May 3, 2020.Statewide percent positivity for the week of March 5 stood at 5.7%.
As of Tuesday, March 16, there were 37 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 24,689 deaths attributed to COVID-19.