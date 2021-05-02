HARRISBURG — Clearfield County reported 37 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend along with two additional coronavirus-related deaths, according to the state Department of Health.
Elsewhere in the tri-county region, Elk County reported six cases and Jefferson County reported five.
Blair County reported an increase of 108 new cases, Centre County reported 76 new cases, and Cambria reported63.
According to the Department of Health, 4,407,968 patients have tested negative for the virus.
The total number of cases in Clearfield County and surrounding areas are listed below.
- Blair — 12,636 cases and 323 deaths
- Cambria — 13,822 cases and 418 deaths
- Centre — 16,401 cases and 220 deaths
- Clearfield — 8,209 cases and 139 deaths
- Elk — 2,810 cases and 38 deaths
- Jefferson — 3,208 cases and 95 deaths
DOH confirmed there were 3,100 additional positive cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, and 2,653 new cases on Sunday, bringing the statewide total to 1,156,758.
There are 2,161 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 479 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day is starting to come down, after peaking at 2,661 patients which is slightly below what it was at the height of the spring 2020 peak of 2,751 patients on May 3, 2020.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of April 23 stood at 7.6%.
As of April 30, there were 35 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, and 22 new deaths on May 1 reported for a total of 26,253 deaths attributed to COVID-19.