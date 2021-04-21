HARRISBURG — Clearfield County reported 37 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and one additional death, according to the state Department of Health.
Jefferson and Elk counties reported eight new cases each, and no deaths.
Blair County reported an increase of 89 new cases, Centre County reported 65 cases and one additional death, and Cambria County reported 55 new cases.
The total number of cases in Clearfield County and surrounding areas are listed below.
- Blair – 12,098 cases and 319 deaths
- Cambria — 13,267 cases and 414 deaths
- Centre — 15,844 cases and 217 deaths
- Clearfield — 7,932 cases and 134 deaths
- Elk — 2,757 cases and 38 deaths
- Jefferson — 3,172 cases and 94 deaths
DOH on Wednesday confirmed there were 4,602 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,118,470.
There are 2,833 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 576 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day is about 3,500 lower than it was at the peak on Dec. 25. The current 14-day average continues to increase, but it is still below what it was at the height of the spring peak on May 3, 2020.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of April 9 stood at 9.6%.
As of April 20, there were 60 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 25,827 deaths attributed to COVID-19.