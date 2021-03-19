HARRISBURG — Clearfield County reported an additional 36 cases of COVID-19 and one new death on Friday, according to the state Department of Health.
Jefferson County reported eight new cases, with Elk County reporting seven.
Centre County reported 85 new cases. Blair County reported 23 new cases and one death, while Cambria County reported 21 new cases and also one death.
The total number of cases in Clearfield County and surrounding areas are listed below.
- Blair — 10,885 cases and 309 deaths
- Cambria — 12,028 cases and 401 deaths
- Centre —13,749 cases and 213 deaths
- Clearfield — 6,782 cases and 122 deaths
- Elk — 2,402 cases and 36 deaths
- Jefferson — 2,897 cases and 90 deaths
DOH on Friday confirmed there were 3,455 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 980,302.
There are 1,486 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 287 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day is about 4,600 lower than it was at the peak on Dec. 25.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of March 5 stood at 5.7%.
The most accurate daily data is available on the website, with archived data also available.
As of 11:59 p.m., Thursday, March 18, there were 35 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 24,741 deaths attributed to COVID-19.