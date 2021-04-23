HARRISBURG — Clearfield County reported 33 additional cases of COVID-19 on Friday, according to the state Department of Health.
Elk County reported 10 new cases while Jefferson County reported four cases and one death.
Blair and Cambria counties reported 57 and 56 cases, respectively, while Centre County reported 33 additional cases.
The total number of cases in Clearfield County and surrounding areas are listed below:
- Blair — 12,202 cases and 319 deaths
- Cambria — 13,386 cases and 414 deaths
- Centre — 15,992 cases and 217 deaths
- Clearfield — 7,989 cases and 134 deaths
- Elk — 2,771 cases and 38 deaths
- Jefferson — 3,177 cases and 95 deaths
DOH on Friday confirmed there were 4,188 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,126,850.
There are 2,808 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 571 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day is about 3,500 lower than it was at the peak on Dec. 25. The current 14-day average continues to increase, but it is still below what it was at the height of the spring peak on May 3, 2020.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of April 9 stood at 9.6%.
The most accurate daily data is available on the website, with archived data also available.
As of 11:59 p.m. Thursday, April 22, there were 59 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 25,938 deaths attributed to COVID-19.