HARRISBURG — Clearfield County reported 32 more cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday with two additional deaths, according to the state Department of Health.
In the tri-county region, Elk and Jefferson counties reported two cases and one case, respectively.
Centre County reported 36 additional cases. Blair County added 15 more cases, while Cambria County reported eight new cases and one death.
The total number of cases in Clearfield County and surrounding areas are listed below.
- Blair — 10,768 cases and 305 deaths
- Cambria — 11,892 cases and 399 deaths
- Centre — 13,257 cases and 213 deaths
- Clearfield — 6,555 cases and 121 deaths
- Elk — 2,362 cases and 36 deaths
- Jefferson — 2,849 cases and 90 deaths
DOH on Thursday confirmed there were 2,652 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 958,382.
There are 1,513 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 326 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day is about 4,400 lower than it was at the peak on Dec. 25. However, the current 14-day average is now also below what it was at the height of the spring peak on May 3, 2020.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of Feb. 26 stood at 5.7%.
As of 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, March 10, there were 51 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 24,490 deaths attributed to COVID-19.