HARRISBURG — Clearfield County reported an additional 31 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, according to the state Department of Health.
There were no deaths reported across the region.
Jefferson County saw eight new cases while Elk County had two cases.
Blair County reported 49 new cases. Cambria County tallied 39 cases while Centre County reported 25 cases.
The total number of cases in Clearfield County and surrounding areas are listed below.
- Blair—12,826 cases and 326 deaths
- Cambria —14,003 cases and 420 deaths
- Centre —16,524 cases and 220 deaths
- Clearfield — 8,327 cases and 142 deaths
- Elk — 2,823 cases and 38 deaths
- Jefferson — 3,239 cases and 97 deaths
DOH on Friday confirmed there were
2,986 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,169,678. Please note, one lab is still getting caught up with backlogged data and another lab submitted just over 100 test results dating back to more than a month ago.
There are 2,047 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 448 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day is starting to come down, after peaking at 2,661 patients which is slightly below what it was at the height of the spring 2020 peak of 2,751 patients on May 3, 2020.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of April 23 stood at 7.6%.
As of 11:59 p.m. Thursday, May 6, there were 47 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 26,494 deaths attributed to COVID-19.