HARRISBURG — Clearfield County reported 30 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, with 16 cases on Saturday and 14 cases on Sunday, according to the state Department of Health. No deaths were were reported.
Jefferson County reported 15 new cases over the weekend and Elk County reported 12 cases. Jefferson County reported one additional death.
Centre County reported 110 cases over the two-day period and two additional deaths; Cambria County reported 77 new cases and one death; Blair County reported 37 cases and two deaths.
The total number of cases in Clearfield County and surrounding areas are listed below.
- Blair — 10,520 cases and 294 deaths
- Cambria — 11,537 cases and 388 deaths
- Centre — 12,629 cases and 208 deaths
- Clearfield — 6,136 cases and 113 deaths
- Elk — 2,296 cases and 35 deaths
- Jefferson — 2,755 cases and 86 deaths
DOH on Saturday, Feb. 20 confirmed there were 2,818 additional positive cases of COVID-19, and 1,906 on Sunday, Feb. 21, bringing the statewide total to 913,497.
There are 1,951 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 421 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day is about 3,500 lower than it was at the peak on Dec. 25, 2020. The current 14-day average is just below what it was at the height of the spring peak on May 3, 2020.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of Feb. 12 stood at 6.5%.
As of Feb. 19, there were 90 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, and 27 on Saturday, Feb 20 for a total of 23,597 deaths attributed to COVID-19.