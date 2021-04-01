HARRISBURG — Clearfield County added 30 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday along with one more death, according to the state Department of Health.
Elk County reported 15 new cases and Jefferson County reported six.
Blair County reported 29 additional cases, Cambria County reported 25 cases, and Centre County reported 24. Cambria County also reported one additional death.
The total number of cases in Clearfield County and surrounding areas are listed below.
- Blair — 11,180 cases and 313 deaths
- Cambria —12,296 cases and 406 deaths
- Centre — 14,621 cases and 213 deaths
- Clearfield — 7,230 cases and 129 deaths
- Elk — 2,563 cases and 37 deaths
- Jefferson — 2,993 cases and 91 deaths
DOH on Thursday confirmed there were 3,893 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,028,750.
There are 2,075 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 420 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day is about 4,300 lower than it was at the peak on Dec. 25. The current 14-day average is also below what it was at the height of the spring peak on May 3, 2020. However, the moving average of number of hospitalized patients has started to increase.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of March 19 stood at 7.6%.
As of March 31, there were 27 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 25,120 deaths attributed to COVID-19.