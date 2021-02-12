HARRISBURG — Clearfield County reported an additional 29 cases of COVID-19 on Friday, according to the state Department of Health. Clearfield County also did not report any new deaths.
Elk and Jefferson counties reported seven additional COVID-19 cases each, with Jefferson County reporting one death.
Centre County reported 40 additional cases and no deaths. Cambria County has 28 new cases and two deaths, while Blair County reported 27 cases and one death.
The total number of cases in Clearfield County and surrounding areas are listed below.
- Blair — 10,346 cases and 285 deaths
- Cambria — 11,266 cases and 380 deaths
- Centre — 12,114 cases and 203 deaths
- Clearfield — 5,958 cases and 110 deaths
- Elk — 2,243 cases and 34 deaths
- Jefferson — 2,684 cases and 83 deaths
DOH on Friday confirmed there were 3,987 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 888,256.
There are 2,687 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 538 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 2,600 since the end of September.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of Jan. 29 stood at 8.6%.
The most accurate daily data is available on the website, with archived data also available.
As of 11:59 p.m., Feb. 11, there were 99 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 22,959 deaths attributed to COVID-19.