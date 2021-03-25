HARRISBURG — Clearfield County reported 29 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday and two more deaths, according to the state Department of Health.
Elk County reported 19 cases and Jefferson County reported one. Neither county reported any additional deaths.
Centre County reported 72 new cases, Blair County reported 28 new cases and one death, and Cambria County reported 27 new cases.
The total number of cases in Clearfield County and surrounding areas are listed below.
- Blair — 10,997 cases and 312 deaths
- Cambria — 12,132 cases and 402 deaths
- Centre — 14,136 cases and 213 deaths
- Clearfield — 6,949 cases and 128 deaths
- Elk — 2,483 cases and 36 deaths
- Jefferson — 2,938 cases and 91 deaths
DOH on Thursday confirmed there were 3,623 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,000,240.
There are 1,652 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 351 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day is about 4,500 lower than it was at the peak on Dec. 25. The current 14-day average is also below what it was at the height of the spring peak on May 3, 2020. However, the moving average of number of hospitalized patients has started to increase again.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of March 12 stood at 6.5%.
As of March 24, there were 41 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 24,917 deaths attributed to COVID-19.