HARRISBURG — Clearfield County reported 28 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday and no additional deaths according to the state Department of Health.
Jefferson County reported nine new cases and Elk County reported six.
Centre County reported 50 additional cases, Cambria County reported 18 and Blair County reported 14. There were no additional deaths in the region.
The total number of cases in Clearfield County and the surrounding areas are listed below.
- Blair — 10,660 cases and 302 deaths
- Cambria — 11,767 cases and 395 deaths
- Centre — 13,050 cases and 211 deaths
- Clearfield — 6,362 cases and 114 deaths
- Elk – 2,348 cases and 35 deaths
- Jefferson — 2,823 cases and 90 deaths
DOH on Thursday confirmed there were 3,028 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 941,439.
There are 1,648 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 357 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day is about 4,200 lower than it was at the peak on Dec. 25. However, the current 14-day average is now also below what it was at the height of the spring peak on May 3, 2020.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of Feb. 19 stood at 6.3%.
As of March 3, there were 50 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 24,219 deaths attributed to COVID-19.