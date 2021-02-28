HARRISBURG — Clearfield County reported 28 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday and seven on Sunday, for a total of 35 for the weekend, according to the state Department of Health.
There were no coronavirus-related deaths reported in Clearfield County.
Elk County reported six new cases over the weekend and Jefferson County reported 7 new cases and one additional death.
Blair County reported 28 new cases, Cambria County reported 24 new cases and three additional deaths, and Centre County reported 113 new cases and one additional death.
The total number of cases for Clearfield County and surrounding areas are listed below.
- Blair — 10,608 cases and 298 deaths
- Cambria — 11,679 cases and 394 deaths
- Centre —12,938 cases and 209 deaths
- Clearfield — 6,265 cases and 114 deaths
- Elk — 2,329 cases and 35 deaths
- Jefferson — 2,785 cases and 90 deaths
DOH confirmed on Saturday, Feb. 27, there were 3,361 additional positive cases of COVID-19, and 1,945 cases on Sunday, Feb. 28, bringing the statewide total to 931,642.
There are 1,720 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 374 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day is about 3,900 lower than it was at the peak on Dec. 25, 2020. However, the current 14-day average is just below what it was at the height of the spring peak on May 3, 2020.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of Feb. 12 stood at 6.5%.
As of Feb. 26, there were 132 new deaths and 21 on Feb. 27 identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 24,021 deaths attributed to COVID-19.