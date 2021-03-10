HARRISBURG — Clearfield County reported 28 more cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and two more deaths, according to the state Department of Health.
Jefferson County reported six cases and Elk County reported two.
Centre County reported 44 additional cases, Blair County reported 12 new cases, and Cambria County reported nine more cases. Cambria County also reported two additional deaths.
- Blair — 10,753 cases and 305 deaths
- Cambria — 11,884 cases and 398 deaths
- Centre — 13,221 cases and 213 deaths
- Clearfield — 6,523 cases and 119 deaths
- Elk — 2,360 cases and 36 deaths
- Jefferson — 2,848 cases and 90 deaths
DOH on Wednesday confirmed there were 2,594 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 955,730. The state also reached a milestone of more than 1 million Pennsylvanians fully vaccinated.
There are 1,530 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 313 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day is about 4,400 lower than it was at the peak on Dec. 25. However, the current 14-day average is now also below what it was at the height of the spring peak on May 3, 2020.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of Feb. 26 stood at 5.7%.
As of 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, March 9, there were 43 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 24,439 deaths attributed to COVID-19.