HARRISBURG — Clearfield County reported an additional 26 cases of COVID-19 on Friday and no deaths, according to the state Department of Health.
In the tri-county region, Jefferson County reported three new cases and Elk County reported two cases.
Centre County reported 46 new cases while Cambria County reported 22 cases. Blair County added 18 new cases.
Cambria County was the only nearby county to report any deaths, as it reported an increase of one.
The total number of cases in Clearfield County and surrounding areas are listed below.
- Blair — 10,786 cases and 305 deaths
- Cambria — 11,914 cases and 400 deaths
- Centre — 13,303 cases and 213 deaths
- Clearfield — 6,581 cases and 121 deaths
- Elk — 2,364 cases and 36 deaths
- Jefferson — 2,852 cases and 90 deaths
DOH on Friday confirmed there were 3,074 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 961,456.
There are 1,494 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 320 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day is about 4,400 lower than it was at the peak on Dec. 25. However, the current 14-day average is now also below what it was at the height of the spring peak on May 3, 2020.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of Feb. 26 stood at 5.7%.
As of 11:59 p.m. Thursday, March 11, there were 40 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 24,530 deaths attributed to COVID-19.