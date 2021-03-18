HARRISBURG — Clearfield County reported 26 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday and reported one less death, according to the state Department of Health.
Elk County reported 14 new cases and Jefferson County reported nine new cases.
Centre County reported 102 new cases and one less death, Blair County reported 20 new cases, and Cambria County reported 11 new cases and three less deaths.
The total number of cases in Clearfield County and surrounding areas are listed below.
Blair — 10,862 cases and 308 deaths
Cambria — 12,007 cases and 400 deaths
Centre —13,665 cases and 213 deaths
Clearfield — 6,746 cases and 121 deaths
Elk — 2,395 cases and 36 deaths
Jefferson — 2,889 cases and 90 deaths
DOH on Thursday confirmed there were 3,126 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 976,847.
There are 1,500 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 284 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day is about 4,500 lower than it was at the peak on Dec. 25.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of March 5 stood at 5.7%.
As of 11:59 p.m., Wednesday, March 17, there were 17 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 24,706 deaths attributed to COVID-19.