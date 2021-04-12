HARRISBURG — Clearfield County reported 25 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, according to the state Department of Health.
Elk County reported four cases and Jefferson County reported three.
There were no coronavirus-related deaths reported in the tri-county region.
Centre County reported an increase of 31 new cases, Cambria County reported 16, and Blair County reported four cases.
The total number of cases in Clearfield County and surrounding areas are listed below.
- Blair — 11,573 cases and 315 deaths
- Cambria — 12,725 cases and 409 deaths
- Centre — 15,317 cases and 213 deaths
- Clearfield — 7,607 cases and 130 deaths
- Elk — 2,687 cases and 37 deaths
- Jefferson — 3,077 cases and 91 deaths
DOH on Monday confirmed there were 3,088 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,075,424.
There are 2,460 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 516 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day is about 3,800 lower than it was at the peak on Dec. 25. The current 14-day average is also below what it was at the height of the spring peak on May 3, 2020. However, the moving average of number of hospitalized patients has started to increase.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of April 2 stood at 9.5%.
As Sunday, April 11, there was one new death identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 25,406 deaths attributed to COVID-19.