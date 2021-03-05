HARRISBURG — Clearfield County reported an additional 24 cases of COVID-19 on Friday with one additional death, according to the state Department of Health.
In the tri-county region, Jefferson County reported three cases while Elk County reported one case — with each not recording any deaths.
Centre County added 43 new cases and no deaths. Blair County added 17 cases and no deaths, while Cambria County tallied 13 new cases and one death.
The total number of cases in Clearfield County and the surrounding areas are listed below.
- Blair — 10,677 cases and 302 deaths
- Cambria — 11,780 cases and 396 deaths
- Centre — 13,093 cases and 211 deaths
- Clearfield — 6,384 cases and 115 deaths
- Elk – 2,349 cases and 35 deaths
- Jefferson — 2,826 cases and 90 deaths
DOH on Friday confirmed there were 2,757 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 944,196.
There are 1,628 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 350 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day is about 4,200 lower than it was at the peak on Dec. 25. However, the current 14-day average is now also below what it was at the height of the spring peak on May 3, 2020.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of Feb. 19 stood at 6.3%.
The most accurate daily data is available on the website, with archived data also available.
As of March 4, there were 43 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 24,262 deaths attributed to COVID-19.