HARRISBURG — Clearfield County reported 24 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday and no deaths, according to the state Departmetn of Health.
In the tri-county region, Elk County reported six additional cases and Jefferson County reported three.
Neighboring Cambria County reported an increase of 34 cases and one death, Centre County reported 22 new cases and one death, and Blair County reported 22 new cases and three deaths.
The total number of cases in Clearfield County and surrounding areas are listed below.
Blair — 10,637 cases and 301 deaths
Cambria — 11,723 cases and 395 deaths
Centre — 12,966 cases and 210 deaths
Clearfield — 6,308 cases and 114 deaths
Elk — 2,338 cases and 35 deaths
Jefferson — 2,789 cases and 90 deaths
DOH on Tuesday confirmed there were 2,564 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 935,834.
There are 1,715 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 366 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day is about 4,100 lower than it was at the peak on Dec. 25, 2020. However, the current 14-day average is now also below what it was at the height of the spring peak on May 3, 2020.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of Feb. 19 stood at 6.3%.
As of March 1, there were 74 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 24,100 deaths attributed to COVID-19.