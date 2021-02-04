HARRISBURG — Clearfield County reported 23 new cases of COVID-19 and no deaths on Thursday, according to the state Department of Health.
Elsewhere in the tri-county region, Jefferson County reported 17 cases and Elk County reported 14 cases. Neither county reported any deaths.
Centre County reported an increase of 59 new cases and four deaths; Cambria County reported 30 new cases and three deaths; Blair County The total number of cases in Clearfield County and surrounding areas are listed below.
- Blair — 10,103 cases and 264 deaths
- Cambria — 10,920 cases and 369 deaths
- Centre — 11,571 cases and 199 deaths
- Clearfield — 5,735 cases and 104 deaths
- Elk — 2,179 cases and 33 deaths
- Jefferson — 2,581 cases and 77 deaths
DOH on Thursday confirmed there were 3,370 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 856,986.
There are 3,224 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 657 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 3,200 since the end of September.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of Jan. 22 stood at 9.3%.
As of Wednesday, Feb. 3, there were 146 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 22,101 deaths attributed to COVID-19.