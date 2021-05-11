HARRISBURG — Clearfield County added 23 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, according to the state Department of Health.
Jefferson County added nine cases and Elk County added five. There were no coronavirus-related deaths reported in the tri-county region.
Blair County added 69 new cases and one death, Cambria County added 53 new cases and one death, and Centre County added 28 new cases.
The total number of cases in Clearfield County and surrounding areas are listed below.
- Blair County — 12,984 cases and 330 deaths
- Cambria County — 14,143 cases and 422 deaths
- Centre County — 16,614 cases and 220 deaths
- Clearfield County — 8,389 cases and 143 deaths
- Elk County — 2,832 cases and 39 deaths
- Jefferson County — 3,258 cases and 97 deaths
DOH confirmed there were 2,385 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,177,072.
There are 1,798 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 406 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.
COVID-19 cases are rising in 0-to-49-year-olds as indicated by the COVID-19 age distribution of COVID-19 cases from January 2021 to present in May 2021.
The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day is coming down, after peaking at 2,661 patients which is slightly below what it was at the height of the spring 2020 peak of 2,751 patients on May 3, 2020.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of April 30 stood at 6.6%.
As of May 10, there were 57 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 26,607 deaths attributed to COVID-19.