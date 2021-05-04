HARRISBURG — Clearfield County reported 21 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional coronavirus-related death on Tuesday, according to the state Department of Health.
Jefferson County reported nine new cases and one additional death, and Elk County reported four new cases and no deaths.
Blair County reported 48 new cases, Cambria County reported 30 new cases, and Centre County reported 21 new cases.
The total number of cases in Clearfield County and surrounding areas are listed below.
- Blair — 12,720 cases and 324 deaths
- Cambria — 13,871 cases and 418 deaths
- Centre — 16,432 cases and 220 deaths
- Clearfield — 8,254 cases and 140 deaths
- Elk — 2,816 cases and 38 deaths
- Jefferson — 3,219 cases and 96 deaths
DOH on Tuesday confirmed there were 3,133 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,161,619.
There are 2,151 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 484 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day is starting to come down, after peaking at 2,661 patients, which is slightly below what it was at the height of the spring 2020 peak of 2,751 patients on May 3, 2020.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of April 23 stood at 7.6%.
As of May 3, there were 58 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 26,334 deaths attributed to COVID-19.