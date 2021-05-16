HARRISBURG — Clearfield County reported 20 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend — 16 on Saturday and four on Sunday — according to the state Department of Health.
Elk County reported 10 cases on Saturday and none on Sunday. Jefferson County reported three cases on Saturday and three more on Sunday, along with one additional death.
Blair County reported 58 new cases over the weekend along with three additional deaths. Cambria County reported 46 new cases, and Centre County reported 21 new cases and one additional death.
The total number of cases in Clearfield County and surrounding areas are listed below.
- Blair — 13,114 cases and 332 deaths
- Cambria — 14,296 cases and 428 deaths
- Centre — 16,687 cases and 222 deaths
- Clearfield — 8,459 cases and 143 deaths
- Elk — 2,847 cases and 39 deaths
- Jefferson — 3,277 cases and 98 deaths
DOH confirmed May 15, that there were 2,210 additional positive cases of COVID-19, and 1,111 cases on May 16, bringing the statewide total to 1,186,243.
There are 1,499 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 330 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.
The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day is coming down, after peaking at 2,661 patients which is slightly below what it was at the height of the spring 2020 peak of 2,751 patients on May 3, 2020.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of May 7 stood at 5.3%.
As of May 14, there were 25 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, and on May 15 there were 67 new deaths reported, for a total of 26,816 deaths attributed to COVID-19.