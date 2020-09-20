HARRISBURG — Clearfield County reported two additional COVID-19 cases on Saturday as well as another death, according to the state Department of Health.
Centre County reported 97 new cases, Blair reported 11, Cambria reported three, and Jefferson reported one new case. Elk did not report any new cases.
Cases by county in 6 News’ viewing area are listed below:
- Blair — 559 cases and 15 deaths Deaths
- Cambria — 540 cases and 7 deaths
- Centre — 1,727 cases and 11 deaths
- Clearfield — 297 cases and 2 deaths
- Elk — 67 cases and 2 deaths
- Jefferson — 107 cases and 2 deaths
DOH on Saturday confirmed there were 1,162 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 149,845. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.
Sunday’s data will be included in Monday’s report.
The number of tests administered within the last seven days between Sept. 12 and Sept. 18 is 175,962 with 5,798 positive cases. There were 28,985 test results reported to the department through Sept. 18. These results represent the total number of tests administered.
There are 7,956 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 22 new deaths reported.
“We know that congregation, especially in college and university settings, yields increased case counts. The mitigation efforts in place now are essential to flattening the curve and saving lives,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “Wearing a mask, practicing social distancing, and following the requirements set forth in the orders for bars and restaurants, gatherings, and telework will help keep our case counts low. Together, as Pennsylvanians, all of our efforts are designed to support our communities to ensure that cases of COVID-19 remain low.”