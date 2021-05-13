HARRISBURG — Clearfield County reported 19 additional cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, according to the state Department of Health.
Jefferson County reported five cases and Elk County reported two.
Cambria County reported an increase of 40 cases and one death, Centre County reported 28 new cases and one death, and Blair County reported 20 new cases and one death.
The total number of cases in Clearfield County and surrounding areas are listed below.
- Blair —13,031 cases and 331 deaths
- Cambria —14,217 cases and 425 deaths
- Centre —16,655 cases and 221 deaths
- Clearfield — 8,424 cases and 143 deaths
- Elk — 2,836 cases and 39 deaths
- Jefferson — 3,267 cases and 97 deaths
DOH confirmed there were 2,028 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,181,279.
There are 1,712 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 397 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.
The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day is coming down, after peaking at 2,661 patients which is slightly below what it was at the height of the spring 2020 peak of 2,751 patients on May 3, 2020.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of April 30 stood at 6.6%.
As of May 12, there were 38 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 26,697 deaths attributed to COVID-19.