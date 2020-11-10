HARRISBURG — The state of Pennsylvania reported another record number of COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, with the number of new cases reaching 4,361 according to the state Department of Health.
In the tri-county region, Clearfield County reported 18 new cases, Elk reported 18, and Jefferson reported 13.
Cambria County reported 71, Blair reported 49, and Centre reported 34.
The number of total cases in Clearfield County and surrounding counties area listed below.
- Blair — 2,002 cases and 39 deaths
- Cambria — 1,704 cases and 13 deaths
- Centre — 4,713 cases and 22 deaths
- Clearfield — 632 cases and 7 deaths
- Elk — 291 cases and 2 deaths
- Jefferson — 322 cases and 4 deaths
DOH on Tuesday confirmed there were 4,361 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 238,657. This is the highest daily increase of cases.
The number of tests administered within the last seven days is 329,919 with 18,670 positive cases. There were 41,926 test results reported to the department through Nov. 9.
There were 62 new deaths reported on Tuesday for a total of 9,086 deaths attributed to COVID-19.