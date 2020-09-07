HARRISBURG — Clearfield County reported 17 new positive cases of COVID-19 over the long holiday weekend — with 11 of those cases tied to DuBois Nursing Home, where both residents and employees were found to be testing positive for the virus.
Elk and Jefferson counties reach reported one new case over the weekend.
Neighboring Centre County reported 59 new cases. Cambria County reported 16 and Blair reported six.
The total number of cases for Clearfield County and surrounding areas is listed below:
- Blair — 496 total cases and 13 deaths
- Cambria — 500 total cases and 6 deaths
- Centre — 674 total cases and 11 deaths
- Clearfield — 256 total cases and one death
- Elk — 65 total cases and 2 deaths
- Jefferson — 100 total cases and 2 deaths
DOH on Monday confirmed there there were 2,201 additional positive cases of COVID-19 over the holiday weekend, bringing the statewide total to 139,863. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.
There were 963 cases reported on Saturday, 691 on Sunday, and 547 on Monday. There was a total of 38 new deaths reported over the holiday weekend as well. Two of those deaths were reported in the region, with one being reported in Blair County and the other in Jefferson County.
The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between Aug. 31 and Sept. 6 is 161,316 with 5,838 positive cases. There were 16,494 test results reported to the department through Sept. 6. These results represent the total number of tests administered.
There are 7,780 total deaths attributed to COVID-19.