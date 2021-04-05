HARRISBURG — Clearfield County reported an increase of 17 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, according to the state Department of Health.
Elsewhere in the tri-county region, Elk County and Jefferson County each reported two cases.
Centre County added 25 new cases, Blair County reported 13, and Cambria County reported seven.
No new deaths were reported Monday.
The total number of cases in Clearfield County and surrounding areas are listed below.
- Blair — 11,294 cases and 314 deaths
- Cambria — 12,433 cases and 406 deaths
- Centre — 14,873 cases and 213
- Clearfield — 7,366 cases and 130 deaths
- Elk — 2,604 cases and 37 deaths
- Jefferson — 3,012 cases and 91 deaths
DOH on Monday confirmed there were 2,718 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,045,400.
There are 2,202 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 432 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day is about 4,200 lower than it was at the peak on Dec. 25. The current 14-day average is also below what it was at the height of the spring peak on May 3, 2020. However, the moving average of number of hospitalized patients has started to increase.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of March 26 stood at 9.4%.
As of Sunday, April 4, there were five new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 25,200 deaths attributed to COVID-19.