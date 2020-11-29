HARRISBURG — Clearfield County reported 163 additional cases of COVID-19 over the weekend as well as one additional death, according to the state Department of Health.
Clearfield County reported 112 cases on Saturday and 51 on Sunday.
Jefferson County reported 34 cases on Saturday and 26 on Sunday, for a total of 60. Elk County reported a total of 31 cases over the weekend.
Blair County reported 139 cases on Saturday and 153 on Sunday for a total of 292 cases as well as one death. Cambria County reported 265 cases on Saturday and 137 on Sunday, for a total of 402 new cases as well as three deaths. Centre County reported 154 cases on Saturday and 61 cases on Sunday for a total of 215.
The total number of cases in Clearfield County and surrounding areas are listed below.
- Blair — 4,203 cases and 63 deaths
- Cambria — 4,416 cases and 60 deaths
- Centre — 6,357 cases and 48 deaths
- Clearfield — 1,639 cases and 12 deaths
- Elk — 540 cases and 6 deaths
- Jefferson — 754 cases and 6 deaths
DOH confirmed there were 8,053 additional positive cases of COVID-19 on Saturday and 5,529 on Sunday. That is a total of 13,582 cases.
There are 2,904 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 864 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
The trend in the 14-day moving average of number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 2,300 since the end of September.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of Nov. 20 stood at 11.7%.
The number of tests administered within the last seven days is 415,677 with 49,103 positive cases. There were 61,780 test results reported to the department through Nov. 27.
As of Nov. 27, there were 41 new deaths reported for a total of 10,275 deaths attributed to COVID-19.