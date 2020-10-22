HARRISBURG — The number of additional COVID-19 cases continue to rise throughout the commonwealth and in the tri-county region, according to the state Department of Health.
Clearfield County reported 16 new cases, Elk County reported seven and Jefferson reported four new cases and one more death.
Centre County reported 71 new cases, Blair reported 23 new cases and one additional death, and Cambria reported 18 new cases.
The total number of cases in Clearfield County and surrounding areas are listed below.
- Blair — 1,100 cases and 27 deaths
- Cambria — 936 cases and 7 deaths
- Centre — 3,849 cases and 15 deaths
- Clearfield — 423 cases and 7 deaths
- Elk – 134 cases and 2 deaths
- Jefferson — 152 cases and 4 deaths
DOH on Thursday confirmed there were 2,063 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 188,360.
The number of cases reported today is one of the highest numbers reported since the beginning of the pandemic. However, there was a faulty data file sent to the system by a laboratory earlier this week, which prevented some of the lab results from being properly reported. Therefore, some of the cases being reported today should have been counted as part of the positive test results reported on October 21.
Allegheny County is reporting an increase of 128 cases, Luzerne County is reporting an increase of 107 cases, Philadelphia County is reporting an increase of 111 cases and Westmoreland County is reporting an increase of 117 cases.
The number of tests administered within the last seven days between Oct. 15 and Oct. 21 is 231,483 with 10,375 positive cases. There were 37,114 test results reported to the department through Oct. 21.
There are 8,592 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 30 new deaths reported.