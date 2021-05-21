HARRISBURG — Clearfield County reported an additional 16 cases of COVID-19 on Friday, according to the state Department of Health.
There were no deaths in Clearfield County and its surrounding counties.
In the tri-county region, Elk and Jefferson counties reported increased cases of two and one, respectively.
The total number of cases in Clearfield County and surrounding areas are listed below.
- Blair — 13,236 cases and 334 deaths
- Cambria — 14,435 cases and 430 deaths
- Centre — 16,747 cases and 222 deaths
- Clearfield — 8,512 cases and 146 deaths
- Elk — 2,854 cases and 39 deaths
- Jefferson — 3,292 cases and 98 deaths
DOH confirmed there were 1,823 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,193,355.
There are 1,309 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 310 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.
The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day is coming down, after peaking at 2,661 patients which is slightly below what it was at the height of the spring 2020 peak of 2,751 patients on May 3.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of May 7 stood at 5.3%.
As of 11:59 p.m. Thursday, May 20, there were 25 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 26,990 deaths attributed to COVID-19.