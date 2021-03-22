HARRISBURG — Clearfield County reported 16 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday.
Elk County reported nine cases and Jefferson County reported three.
Centre County reported 14 new cases, Blair County reported eight, and Cambria County reported one less case from its total count.
No new deaths were reported in the region.
The total number of cases in Clearfield County and surrounding areas are listed below.
- Blair — 10,919 cases and 309 deaths
- Cambria — 12,058 cases and 402 deaths
- Centre — 13,909 cases and 213 deaths
- Clearfield — 6,849 cases and 124 deaths
- Elk — 2,436 cases and 36 deaths
- Jefferson — 2,906 cases and 90 deaths
DOH on Monday confirmed there were 1,578 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 988,435.
There are 1,554 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 320 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day is about 4,600 lower than it was at the peak on Dec. 25. The current 14-day average is also below what it was at the height of the spring peak on May 3, 2020. However, the decrease in hospitalized patients has stalled.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of March 12 stood at 6.5%.
As of Sunday, March 21, there was one new death identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 24,789 deaths attributed to COVID-19.