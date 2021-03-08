HARRISBURG — Clearfield County reported 16 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday and one additional coronavirus-related death, according to the state Department of Health.
Elk and Jefferson counties each reported one additional case.
Centre County reported 17 new cases, Cambria reported seven and Blair County reported two.
The total number of cases in Clearfield County and surrounding areas are listed below.
- Blair — 10,718 cases and 305 deaths
- Cambria — 11,826 cases and 396 deaths
- Centre — 13,173 cases and 213 deaths
- Clearfield — 6,450 cases and 117 deaths
- Elk — 2,351 cases and 36 deaths
- Jefferson — 2,835 cases and 90 deaths
DOH on Monday confirmed there were 1,658 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 950,161.
There are 1,587 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 314 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day is about 4,300 lower than it was at the peak on Dec. 25. However, the current 14-day average is now also below what it was at the height of the spring peak on May 3, 2020.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of Feb. 26 stood at 5.7%.
As of March 7, there were seven new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 24,356 deaths attributed to COVID-19.