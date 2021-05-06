HARRISBURG — Clearfield County reported 16 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday as well as one coronavirus-related death, according to the state Department of Health.
Jefferson County reported five new cases and one death. Elk County reported three new cases.
Cambria County reported an increase of 43 cases, Blair County reported 34 new cases, and Centre County reported 27 new cases.
The total number of cases in Clearfield County and surrounding areas are listed below.
- Blair—12,777 cases and 326 deaths
- Cambria —13,964 cases and 420 deaths
- Centre —16,499 cases and 220 deaths
- Clearfield — 8,296 cases and 142 deaths
- Elk — 2,821 cases and 38 deaths
- Jefferson — 3,231 cases and 97 deaths
DOH confirmed there were 2,476 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,166,692. Officials said one lab is still getting caught up with backlogged data and another lab submitted just over 100 test results dating back to more than a month ago.
There are 2,131 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 467 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day is starting to come down, after peaking at 2,661 patients which is slightly below what it was at the height of the spring 2020 peak of 2,751 patients on May 3.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of April 23 stood at 7.6%.
The most accurate daily data is available on the website, with archived data also available.
As of May 5, there were 57 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 26,447 deaths attributed to COVID-19.