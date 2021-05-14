HARRISBURG — Clearfield County reported 15 additional cases of COVID-19 on Friday, according to the state Department of Health.
Jefferson and Elk counties reported four cases and one case, respectively.
Cambria County reported 33 new cases, while Blair County reported 25 cases and the lone area death. Centre County reported 11 new cases.
The total number of cases in Clearfield County and surrounding areas are listed below.
- Blair —13,056 cases and 332 deaths
- Cambria —14,250 cases and 425 deaths
- Centre —16,666 cases and 221 deaths
- Clearfield — 8,439 cases and 143 deaths
- Elk — 2,837 cases and 39 deaths
- Jefferson — 3,271 cases and 97 deaths
DOH on Friday confirmed there were 1,643 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,182,922.
There are 1,652 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 390 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.
The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day is coming down, after peaking at 2,661 patients which is slightly below what it was at the height of the spring 2020 peak of 2,751 patients on May 3.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of April 30 stood at 6.6%.
As of 11:59 p.m., Thursday, May 13, there were 27 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 26,724 deaths attributed to COVID-19.