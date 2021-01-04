HARRISBURG — The region reported a significantly low number of COVID-19 cases on Monday, according to the state Department of Health.
Clearfield County reported 15 additional cases, Elk County reported five new cases, and Jefferson County reported 17 new cases. There were no deaths reported in the tri-county area.
Blair County reported 54 new cases and one death, Centre County reported 34 cases and Cambria County reported 18.
DOH Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said in a statement that the total number of new cases on Monday was abnormally low due to some changes the Department of Health has made to data tracking tools. She said she expects Tuesday’s reported cases to be somewhat higher than normal.
The total number of cases in Clearfield County and surrounding areas are listed below.
- Blair — 8,247 cases and 177 deaths
- Cambria — 9,056 cases and 254 deaths
- Centre — 9,205 cases and 145 deaths
- Clearfield — 4,309 cases and 50 deaths
- Elk — 1,520 cases and 17 deaths
- Jefferson — 1,968 cases and 46 deaths
DOH on Monday confirmed there were 3,226 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 665,097.
There are 5,529 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19, near double the peak in the spring. Of that number, 1,149 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
The trend in the 14-day moving average of number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 5,400 since the end of September.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of Dec. 25 stood at 15.0%.
As of Sunday, Jan. 3, there were 66 new deaths reported for a total of 16,361 deaths attributed to COVID-19.