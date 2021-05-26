HARRISBURG — Clearfield County reported 14 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday according to the state Department of Health.
Jefferson County reported four new cases and Elk County reported none.
There were no coronavirus-related deaths in the tri-county region.
Blair County reported 24 new cases and one death, Cambria County reported 16 new cases and one death, and Centre County reported eight new cases and one death.
The total number of cases in Clearfield County and surrounding areas are listed below.
- Blair — 13,347 cases and 337 deaths
- Cambria — 14,517 cases and 431 deaths
- Centre — 16,832 cases and 224 deaths
- Clearfield — 8,547 cases and 147 deaths
- Elk — 2,856 cases and 39 deaths
- Jefferson — 3,308 cases and 98 deaths
DOH confirmed on Wednesday there were 1,127 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,198,595.
There are 1,186 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 301 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.
The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day is coming down, after peaking at 2,661 patients which is slightly below what it was at the height of the spring 2020 peak of 2,751 patients on May 3, 2020.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of May 14 stood at 4.5%.
As of May 25, there were 38 new death identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 27,123 deaths attributed to COVID-19.