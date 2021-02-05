HARRISBURG — Clearfield County reported 13 new COVID-19 cases and no deaths on Friday, according to the state Department of Health.
In the tri-county region, Jefferson County reported an increase of 40 cases while Elk County reported six cases. Both Jefferson and Elk counties reported one more death.
Centre County tallied 51 new cases and one death, as Cambria County added 42 new cases and no deaths. Blair County reported 30 new cases but also reported five more deaths.
The total number of cases in Clearfield County and surrounding areas are listed below.
- Blair — 10,133 cases and 269 deaths
- Cambria — 10,962 cases and 369 deaths
- Centre — 11,622 cases and 200 deaths
- Clearfield — 5,748 cases and 104 deaths
- Elk — 2,185 cases and 34 deaths
- Jefferson — 2,621 cases and 78 deaths
DOH on Friday confirmed there were 4,688 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 861,674.
There are 3,138 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 653 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 3,100 since the end of September.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of Jan. 22 stood at 9.3%.
The most accurate daily data is available on the website, with archived data also available.
As of 11:59 p.m. Thursday, there were 138 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 22,239 deaths attributed to COVID-19.