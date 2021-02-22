HARRISBURG — Clearfield County reported an increase of 13 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, according to the state Department of Health.
In the tri-county region, Elk County reported four cases and Jefferson reported two. There were no deaths reported in the tri-county region or in neighboring counties.
Centre County reported an increase of 13 new cases, Cambria County reported 10 and Blair County reported eight.
The total number of cases in Clearfield County and surrounding areas are listed below.
Blair — 10,528 cases and 294 deaths
Cambria — 11,547 cases and 388 deaths
Centre — 12,642 cases and 208 deaths
Clearfield — 6,149 cases and 113 deaths
Elk — 2,300 cases and 35 deaths
Jefferson — 2,757 cases and 86 deaths
DOH on Monday confirmed there were 1,521 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 915,018.
There are 1,959 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 421 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day is about 3,600 lower than it was at the peak on Dec. 25, 2020. However, the current 14-day average is just below what it was at the height of the spring peak on May 3, 2020.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of Feb. 12 stood at 6.5%.
As of Feb. 21, there were 17 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 23,614 deaths attributed to COVID-19.