HARRISBURG — Clearfield County reported 119 coronavirus cases on Tuesday, according to the state Department of Health.
In the tri-county area, Jefferson County reported 77 new cases and Elk County reported 34. No counties in the tri-county region reported any more deaths.
Neighboring Cambria County reported 192 new cases and six more deaths, Blair County reported 164 cases and four more deaths, and Centre The total number of cases in Clearfield County and surrounding areas are listed below:
- Blair — 5,287 cases and 92 deaths
- Cambria — 6,125 cases and 109 deaths
- Centre — 6,976 cases and 81 deaths
- Clearfield — 2,341 cases and 22 deaths
- Elk — 720 cases and 8 deaths
- Jefferson — 1,188 cases and 9 deaths
DOH on Tuesday confirmed there were 10,170 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 436,614.
There are 5,421 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 1,115 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
The trend in the 14-day moving average of number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 4,200 since the end of September.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of Nov. 27 stood at 14.4%.
As of Dec. 7, there were 169 new deaths reported for a total of 11,542 deaths attributed to COVID-19.