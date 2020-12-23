HARRISBURG — Clearfield County reported 118 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday along with four additional deaths, according to the state Department of Health.
Elk County reported 76 new cases and Jefferson County reported 25 new cases and four additional deaths.
Blair County reported 105 cases and five deaths, Centre County reported 81 cases and two deaths, and Cambria County reported 65 cases and four deaths.
The total number of cases in Clearfield County and surrounding areas is listed below.
- Blair — 7,277 cases and 155 deaths
- Cambria — 8,196 cases and 215 deaths
- Centre —8,450 cases and 127 deaths
- Clearfield — 3,459 cases and 38 deaths
- Elk — 1,207 cases and 3 deaths
- Jefferson — 1,711 cases and 31 deaths
DOH on Wednesday confirmed there were 9,605 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 581,156.
There are 6,151 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19, double the peak in the spring. Of that number, 1,236 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
The trend in the 14-day moving average of number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 5,600 since the end of September.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of Dec. 11 stood at 15.8%.
The most accurate daily data is available on the website, with archived data also available.
As of Dec. 22, there were 230 new deaths reported for a total of 14,442 deaths attributed to COVID-19.