HARRISBURG — Clearfield County reported 59 additional cases of COVID-19 on Saturday and 46 cases on Sunday for a weekend total of 105 cases, according to the state Department of Health. Clearfield County also reported one additional death.
In the tri-county region, Jefferson County reported 58 additional cases over the weekend and one death, while Elk County reported 54 cases and no deaths.
Neighboring Blair County reported 232 cases and 10 deaths, Cambria County reported 191 cases and 10 deaths, and Centre County reported 211 cases and six deaths.
The total number of cases in Clearfield County and surrounding areas are listed below.
- Blair — 6,988 cases and 142 deaths
- Cambria — 7,958 cases and 198 deaths
- Centre — 8,289 cases and 124 deaths
- Clearfield — 3,278 cases and 32 deaths
- Elk —1,075 cases and 13 deaths
- Jefferson — 1,618 cases and 26 deaths
DOH on Sunday confirmed there were 17,047 additional positive cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, bringing the statewide total to 555,702.
There are 6,047 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19, double the peak in the spring. Of that number, 1,230 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
The trend in the 14-day moving average of number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 5,400 since the end of September.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of Dec. 4 stood at 16.2%.
As of Dec. 18, there were 217 new deaths reported for a total of 13,825 deaths attributed to COVID-19.