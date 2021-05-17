HARRISBURG — Clearfield County reported 10 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, according to the state Department of Health.
In the tri-county region, there were no cases reported in Elk or Jefferson counties.
Cambria reported an increase of seven cases, Blair County reported four, and Centre County reported two.
There were no deaths reported in the region.
The total number of cases in Clearfield County and surrounding areas are listed below.
- Blair — 13,118 cases and 332 deaths
- Cambria — 14,303 cases and 428 deaths
- Centre — 16,689 cases and 222 deaths
- Clearfield — 8,469 cases and 143 deaths
- Elk — 2,847 cases and 39 deaths
- Jefferson — 3,277 cases and 98 deaths
DOH on Monday confirmed there were 872 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,187,115.
There are 1,499 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 330 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.
The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day is coming down, after peaking at 2,661 patients which is slightly below what it was at the height of the spring 2020 peak of 2,751 patients on May 3, 2020.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of May 7 stood at 5.3%.
As of May 16, there were 17 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 26,833 deaths attributed to COVID-19.